Our next weather maker may involve severe weather

(KSLA) - Our weather over the next couple days will remain quiet. There will not be much changing through the first half of the weekend. After that though, the weather will bring in another cold front Sunday night. This will cool temperatures down and will likely bring some strong to potentially severe weather.
This evening and overnight will have a few passing clouds. I do not expect any rain at all. So, no worries about needing any rain gear or needing to dodge any showers if you have any late plans. Temperatures will go back to the 60s overnight, eventually down to the lower 50s. The few clouds we have will be clearing out. So, by Friday morning, it will be very sunny.
Friday will be very nice. There will be abundant sunshine with no chance of rain. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s, so it will be a little warmer. The humidity will remain low. Friday will also have great weather for Friday night football. There will still be no rain and temperatures will be in the 60s. Then by the end of the game, it will be in the upper 50s.
Saturday will have a great weather to enjoy. Try to take advantage and soak in the sunshine. I have a 10% chance of rain with a few passing clouds. Overall, I do not expect any significant rain. Temperatures will warm up to the 80s.
Sunday will have a clouds increase throughout the day. By the evening, there will be a lot of clouds around and the rain chances will be up to 20%. As the evening wears on, the rain chances will increase even more.
Monday will have the next cold front push through. There is the possibility of severe weather as the front arrives. There will be heavy rain and strong storms. Since it is still a few days away, the threat for severe weather could change. We will have so wait another day or two as we get closer. I have a 60% chance of rain for the day. All the rain should clear out by the evening.
We also have Tropical Depression Sixteen in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This will likely become our next named storm Nestor. It is moving to the northeast, and should not impact the ArkLaTex.
Have a great rest of the week! One more day to the weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
