New inspection stickers coming ‘no later’ than January 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New and improved vehicle inspection stickers will soon be available at inspection stations across the state.
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said they should have them by January.
Over the summer, OMV workers dealt with several reports of inspection stickers that wouldn’t stay stuck. Their advice was to get a new sticker or use clear tape.
OMV Customer Service Administrator Kelly Simmons told our sister station in Alexandria, KALB, they are trying to distribute the new stickers as soon as possible.
“We’ve since modified the specifications and have ordered new stickers to come,” Simmons said. “Hopefully we won’t be dealing with this soon. No later than the first of the year we should have new stickers available. The inspection stations can come and purchase, and start supplying those because we know it is an issue.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.