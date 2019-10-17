Grover Cannon jury selection set to begin Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) -Jury selection for the man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer will restart on Thursday, Oct. 17, in Baton Rouge with more than 500 potential jurors.
Dennis Moore an attorney with the Capital Defense Project spoke to KSLA regarding the jury selection pool.
Moore says he filed a motion last Friday to quash the jury meaning he wants the pool of jurors selected to be thrown out based on the current make up of the jury. Moore says he finds the selection to be unfair.
The motion hearing has not been set yet, but Moore believes it maybe sometime next week.
Grover Cannon’s original jury selection was halted three weeks into the second trial in March 2019. That was after the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a defense motion claiming that the jury selection was unfair because people aged 18 to 26 were not in the jury pool.
Cannon is accused of killing Shreveport Ofc. Thomas LaValley in 2015 in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Once the jury is selected in Baton Rouge, the trial will be held in Caddo Parish.
