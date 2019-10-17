Bullet grazes 9-year-old; youth rushed to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 9-year-old has been grazed by a bullet.
It happened about 4:54 p.m. Thursday on Merrick Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The child is being taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport as a precaution, police Detective Angie Willhite said.
There were reports of gunfire at an apartment on Merrick between Centenary Boulevard and Coty Street, she said.
There’s no immediate word on the child’s condition.
Nor have authorities released any information about who shot the child.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
