Bossier deputy finds $122K+ worth of drugs in vehicle

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Thousands of Ecstasy tablets and about 10 pounds of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 20.
A Bossier sheriff’s deputy stopped the eastbound vehicle about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 30 in the Eastwood area just west of the town of Haughton.
Found in the vehicle were about 20,000 MDMA tablets in 24 baggies, the marijuana wrapped in six bundles plus other pills, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
At $5 per tablet, the estimated street value of the tablets is $100,000. And at $5 a gram, authorities said, the marijuana is worth about $22,000 on the street.
Now 44-year-old Jerome R. Simmons, of the 8200 block of Creek Bend Drive in Houston, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.
Records show he was booked there at 7:34 a.m. Wednesday on one count each of:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute,
- Possession of Oxycodone,
- Possession of Hydrocodone,
- Possession of Alprazolam,
- Improper lane usage, and,
- Driving under suspension
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.