Temperatures on a gradual warm up by this weekend

(KSLA) - Through this evening, the temperature will be cooling down a good bit. It will be chilly overnight. Lows tonight will fall down to the lower 50s. Some places in the northern ArkLaTex will likely see the upper 40s. The clouds will also be gradually clearing away. There will not be any more rain today or tonight.
Thursday and Friday will both be good days to enjoy. The temperature will be a little warmer reaching the mid to upper 70s. The best part is that the sunshine will be back. So, you may need your sunglasses if you go outdoors. Both days I still do not expect any rain.
Saturday will have nice weather. Here, it will be a little warmer. It will warm up to the lower 80s. There will be a few passing clouds. I do have a 10% chance of rain, but overall, I do not expect any significant rainfall.
Sunday will have a few more clouds with a 20% chance of rain. Most of the clouds will increase over time during the day. It will be even warmer too. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s. It should be a nice day to spend some time outside.
Monday is when the next cold front arrives. This will bring in some rain in the morning. It will be heavy rain and storms as the front pushes through. I would be prepared to move indoors on this day.
There is also activity in the tropics. A broad area of low pressure will likely be developing by this weekend. It will be moving to the northeast closer to Florida. So, right now there is no threat to the ArkLATex. We will be watching this system as it likely become a rain-maker for the coast.
Have a great rest of your week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.