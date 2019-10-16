SPD searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge; considered armed and dangerous

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for one man believed to be considered armed and dangerous.
Wesley Harper III, 30, is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
He is 5'11" and weighs 175 pounds, according to police.
Harper is known to hang around the Highland area of Shreveport. Police urge anyone to use extreme caution if seen.
Anyone with information on Harper's whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
