Shreveport Regional Airport conducting emergency disaster drill Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you drive past the Shreveport Regional Airport on Wednesday morning and see a lot of emergency responders and law enforcement — don’t worry it’s all part of a drill.
The airport will be conducting a full-scale emergency disaster drill exercise that will simulate a plane accident beginning at 9 a.m. The airport will remain open for normal operations throughout the drill.
The Shreveport Airport Authority and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will partner with emergency response providers from Caddo Parish, Shreveport, Louisiana State Police and Barksdale Air Force Base.
The drill will involve a plane crash at the airport that will include area nursing students role-playing as accident victims. In order for the exercise to be as realistic as possible, local hospitals will assist in caring for these accident victims.
The airport conducts this drill every three years in order to maintain its compliance with safety regulations mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The event is designed to test emergency plans and capabilities of responding to an aircraft accident at the airport. FAA officials will be on-site to evaluate the drill as well as numerous emergency response providers for response times, coordination of the response, and other objectives.
