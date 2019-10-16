Man shot in Southwood neighborhood, suspect sought

Man shot in Southwood neighborhood, suspect sought
Police are searching for the gunman that sent one man to a Shreveport hospital on Wednesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 16, 2019 at 5:49 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 5:49 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left one man wounded on Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., a man flagged down a patrol officer on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

He told police that when he was dropping someone off in the 9100 block of Southwood Drive, he was shot in the arm.

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Police do not have a description of the assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.