Man accused of pointing gun at motorist with 3 kids

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An Arkansas man admitted to pointing a handgun at another motorist but said he did so only because a passenger in the other vehicle pointed one at him, authorities report.
Problem is, police already knew the only people in the other vehicle were the woman who was driving and her three young children who were in the back seat, Texarkana, Texas, police say.
And no gun was found in her vehicle.
Now 26-year-old Cody Graf faces a charge of deadly conduct.
The Ashdown, Ark., resident is free on $5,000 bond after having been arrested over the road rage incident late last week.
The woman told officers that a man started following her and honking his horn after she inadvertently changed lanes in front of him, police spokesman Shawn M. Vaughn said.
When she stopped in the Central Mall parking lot, the man pulled up beside her vehicle and pointed the gun at her.
The woman immediately sped away. The man chased her while holding the gun out of the window of his truck.
She spotted an officer on a traffic stop on Richmond Road and pulled in behind the patrol unit.
The truck’s driver drove on past and left the area.
Several minutes later, Graf called 911 to report that his vehicle had been hit during the incident and asked officers to meet him on the Central Mall parking lot.
They found no damage on his truck or the woman’s vehicle.
And they seized the Glock pistol and ammunition that were in his truck.
