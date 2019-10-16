Grover Cannon jury selection set to restart on Oct. 17

BATON ROUGE, LA. (KSLA) - Jury selection for the man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer will restart on Thursday in Baton Rouge.
Grover Cannon’s original jury selection was halted three weeks into the second trial in March 2019. That was after the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a defense motion claiming that the jury selection was unfair because people aged 18 to 26 were not in the jury pool.
Cannon is accused of killing Shreveport Ofc. Thomas LaValley in 2015 in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Once the jury is selected in Baton Rouge, the trial will be held in Caddo Parish.
