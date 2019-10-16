Former SWAR sheriff’s deputy accused of striking woman in face

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - A former sheriff's deputy will have his day in court after being accused of striking a woman in the face.
Joe Bradford, 32, of Hope was arrested on a warrant for third-degree battery that happened on Sept. 11, 2019.
A complaint was made by a woman who Bradford had arrested. She told authorities that Bradford had struck her in the face while she was handcuffed.
As a result, Bradford was placed on administrative leave as authorities started an internal and criminal investigation. Following the investigation, Sheriff James Singleton fired Bradford on Sept. 24.
"As Law Enforcement Officers we are held to the same laws as everyday citizens, and if it is found that one of my deputies violated Department policies or violated a state law, they will be held accountable," Sheriff Singleton said. "It is unfortunate that incidents like this occur and it leaves a black eye on the entire Law Enforcement Family."
Sheriff Singleton then referred the case to the prosecuting attorney’s office. On Oct. 15, a warrant from the Hempstead County Circut Court was issued. Bradford was taken in on the same day.
Bradford was seen before a judge and he was released. His next court date is scheduled to be Nov. 12.
