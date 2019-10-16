First Alert: Clearing skies and cooler temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After dealing with a whole lot of rain the past few days the ArkLaTex will finally start to seeing some sunshine as the cold front pushes out of the region. Obviously, that is going to mean some cooler temperatures for the region but not as dramatic as last Friday. As we go through the rest of the week temperatures will be slowly rebounding as Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be banner days for the region with sunny skies and highs around 80. Our next chance for a front will come Monday of next week.