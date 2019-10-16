First Alert: Clearing skies and cooler temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After dealing with a whole lot of rain the past few days the ArkLaTex will finally start to seeing some sunshine as the cold front pushes out of the region. Obviously, that is going to mean some cooler temperatures for the region but not as dramatic as last Friday. As we go through the rest of the week temperatures will be slowly rebounding as Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be banner days for the region with sunny skies and highs around 80. Our next chance for a front will come Monday of next week.
For today expect cloudy skies across the region during the morning hours, especially across southern parts of the viewing area. As we get later into the day we should start to see some clearing across the ArkLaTex. High temperatures as expected with be cooler behind the front, but still expect temperatures to make it into the low 70s by the middle of the afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the week most if not all of the ArkLaTex will see some pretty tranquil fall weather as temperatures start to rebound and the sunny skies will be sticking around. The best days to be outside will be Friday and Saturday as that’s when temperatures will be the most optimal and dry weather should prevail.
So while cooler temperatures are to be expected the ArkLaTex will be warming up just in time for the weekend. Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
