East Texas high school senior arrested over threat

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas student is accused of threatening violence at her school.
“Nowadays, these are things we can’t joke about. We have to take things seriously,” New Boston, Texas, police Lt. Johnnie Millwood said.
Authorities arrested New Boston High senior Serenity Laine Parks on Tuesday and charged the 17-year-old as an adult.
“There was a threat on the wall that somebody was going to come and shoot up the school,” said Millwood, who — with a school resource officer — headed the investigation.
Now Parks faces one count each of terroristic threats on a group, tampering with evidence and fabricating evidence. She was booked into the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana.
Police were made aware of the threat Sept. 24.
Local and state law officers then spent days on the school campus until the alleged target date passed.
“We obtained some electronic data search warrant. And with some of that information we were able to obtain an arrest warrant,” Millwood explained.
New Boston ISD Superintendent Brian Bobbitt said it is unfortunate the actions of one could affect the lives of many and expressed his appreciation for law officers’ work.
“I hope this message sends that in the state of Texas and New Boston, we take this serious and the safety and security of our kids and our schools very seriously,” Millwood said.
