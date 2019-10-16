Charges filed over crash that killed ETX teacher, student

Her husband also died in the collision; and their younger daughter was injured

Charges filed over crash that killed ETX teacher, student
The door to Jessica Baig's first-grade classroom was locked and a ribbon, flowers and stuffed animals were placed as a memorial to the McLeod, Texas, ISD schoolteacher two days after she, her husband and their 9-year-old daughter were killed in a traffic accident Oct. 12 in DeQueen, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble | October 16, 2019 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 5:38 PM

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Criminal charges have been filed as a result of a collision in South Arkansas that claimed the lives of an East Texas schoolteacher, her husband and one of their daughters.

Jessica Renae Kinney Baig (left), 32, and he 9-year-old daughter, Lillian April Baig, of Horatio, Ark.
Jessica Renae Kinney Baig (left), 32, and he 9-year-old daughter, Lillian April Baig, of Horatio, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Sevier County, Ark., prosecutor’s office has charged 25-year-old Justin Williams, of Taylor, Texas, with three counts of negligent homicide and one count of first-degree battery.

Killed in the collision Saturday afternoon on Arkansas Highway 41 at DeQueen, Ark., were 32-year-old Jessica Renae Kinney Baig, her husband, 35-year-old Mirza Baig, and their 9-year-old daughter, Lillian April Baig, all of Horatio, Ark.

Injured in the crash were Williams and the Baigs’ other daughter.

Both remain in the hospital, her at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and him at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.

Williams will be formally booked when he is released.

“Well, we’ve had three grades affected by a loss or injury to a child, first grade, second grade and fifth grade,” McLeod, Texas, ISD Superintendent Cathy May told KSLA News 12 on Monday.

Jessica Baig taught first grade in the district’s elementary school. Her 9-year-old daughter was a fifth-grader at the same school. The surviving daughter is in the second grade.

McLeod, Texas, ISD mourns deaths of teacher, student in triple fatality collision

Earlier this week, Baig’s first-grade classroom was locked and flowers, stuffed animals and a white bow had been as a memorial.

“The love in our district is unreal, even our staff and our students are supporting each other,” May said.

Local ministers were on campus Monday to to provide counseling to staffers and the district’s 400 students as needed.

Jessica Baig had only been with the school district for two months but already had left her mark, May said.

“I’ve had several tell me she touched them more in those few months than many people whom they have known all their lives. The kids loved her, clung to her.”

The school district is raising money to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

“The outpouring has been unreal and overwhelming,” May said. “We know we are loved. And we feel the love and we are very thankful for that.”

Donations can be dropped off at the school district administration office at 19395 Farm-to-Market Road 125 in McLeod or mailed to McLeod Independent School District, P.O. Box 350, McLeod, Texas 75555.

First grade carved a pumpkin and had popcorn and a movie. They wanted to carve crosses in the pumpkin. They chose to do three crosses for Mrs. Baig, Lillian, and her husband.

Posted by McLeod ISD on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

We will be taking up a love offering for the Baig family. They have immediate expenses incurred being at the hospital...

Posted by McLeod ISD on Monday, October 14, 2019

Below is information we can share about the tragedy that took place over the weekend. It contains facts already shared...

Posted by McLeod ISD on Sunday, October 13, 2019

RELATED:

McLeod, Texas, ISD mourns deaths of teacher, student in triple fatality collision

Collision kills man, woman, girl; another man, girl hurt

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.