Teen changes plea in death of Barksdale airman

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City teen will spend the next 50 years in prison following a plea deal related to the death of a Barksdale Air Force Base airman.
Alonzo Wilson, at the time 15, pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge in the death of Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd.
Kidd was shot outside his home in the Greenacres Place subdivision in north Bossier City a little over a year ago.
In court, Wilson took the plea deal that dropped the charge to attempted second-degree murder.
As a part of the deal, Wilson agreed to testify against the other defendant in the case — Jareona Crosby.
