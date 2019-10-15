SPD looking to identify theft suspect

Do you know this man? He's wanted in connection to thefts at a Shreveport home store. (Source: SPD)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 15, 2019 at 9:06 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 9:06 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man?

Shreveport police are hoping someone will come forward with his identity. On Oct. 8, patrol officers were called to the Pines Road Home Depot regarding a theft.

Officers learned that the suspect was videoed taking several items from the business prior to leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

