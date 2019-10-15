SPD looking to identify theft suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man?
Shreveport police are hoping someone will come forward with his identity. On Oct. 8, patrol officers were called to the Pines Road Home Depot regarding a theft.
Officers learned that the suspect was videoed taking several items from the business prior to leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.