Shreveport K-9s to join Hard Rock recovery efforts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport fire personnel have been called upon to help with recovery efforts at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.
Three handlers and four K-9s with the Fire Department’s K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force are expected to arrive in New Orleans tonight, says a Facebook post by the K-9 Search and Rescue Support Group.
The crews are expected to start their work there Tuesday morning.
There are two confirmed deaths from the collapse. One body has been recovered. Crews are carefully moving through the building in search of the person who still is unaccounted for.
First responders, city leaders, and engineers from around the world are on Canal Street at the site that officials say remains very dangerous and unstable.
“We remain ready to assist in any way possible,” says a Facebook post by the Shreveport Fire Department.
"This is another example of being highly trained and requiring the most reliable equipment available. Someone’s life may depend on it!!!
“It is an honor to be requested to such a highly technical rescue/recovery effort.”
The task force is on call for emergency situations 24 hours a day to search for, locate and rescue missing individuals.
The support group provides supplemental funding and veterinary care for the K-9 teams while raising awareness of their role. The group also helps the ArkLaTex K-9 Search and Rescue Strike Team.
