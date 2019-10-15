Mexican cartel drug smuggling ring dismantled in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Federal and local law enforcement officials announced dozens of drug arrests in a north Alabama drug operation on Tuesday.
Last week Federal agents confirmed a multi-county operation happening in North Alabama, local sheriffs confirmed there multiple arrests.
U.S. Attorney Jay Town said 36 arrests were made in the operation by 18 different agencies. 38 indictments were handed down and more than 140 charges were filed, according to Town.
Clay Morris with the DEA said the investigation for this operation began with the Madison County and Lawrence County Sheriff along with the State Bureau of Investigation. Morris said the operation targeted a meth trafficking ring with connections to a Mexican cartel. Morris said the cartel was flooding north Alabama with meth.
According to officials, more than 70 pounds of meth were confiscated.
Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner applauded federal agents and local law enforcement officers for their cooperation during the operation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.