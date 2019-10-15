Man faces 7 years in jail for sexually assaulting teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man faces up to seven years in prison for kissing and otherwise inappropriately touching a teenage girl, authorities say.
Steve Robert Ranney, 39, is due back in Caddo District Court to be sentenced Nov. 7.
The six-member jury unanimously convicted him Oct. 10 of indecent behavior with a juvenile, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
Ranney also could be fined up to $5,000. And he must register as a sex offender.
Court filings show Ranney lived in DeSoto Parish when he picked the girl up Nov. 13, 2015, at a school. He brought her to one of his rental properties in Shreveport and assaulted her there.
Ranney was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, a felony, in 2017 in DeSoto Parish.
