He picked her up at a school and took her to one of his rental properties, court filings show

Man faces 7 years in jail for sexually assaulting teen
Steve Robert Ranney, 39, of Shreveport, is due back in court to be sentenced Nov. 7 after being convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile. (Source: File photo/DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 15, 2019 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man faces up to seven years in prison for kissing and otherwise inappropriately touching a teenage girl, authorities say.

Steve Robert Ranney, 39, is due back in Caddo District Court to be sentenced Nov. 7.

The six-member jury unanimously convicted him Oct. 10 of indecent behavior with a juvenile, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

Ranney also could be fined up to $5,000. And he must register as a sex offender.

Court filings show Ranney lived in DeSoto Parish when he picked the girl up Nov. 13, 2015, at a school. He brought her to one of his rental properties in Shreveport and assaulted her there.

Ranney was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, a felony, in 2017 in DeSoto Parish.

