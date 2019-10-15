Man dies when UTV runs through fence, hits tree

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier Parish man died when his UTV ran off the road and through a fence then crashed into a tree.
Killed was 79-year-old John Brown, of Bossier City.
The accident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday almost four miles southeast of Bossier City and about three miles northeast of Taylortown.
The 2010 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle ran off Bobbie Lane as it was approaching the roadway’s terminus at Caplis Sligo Road, according to Louisiana State Police.
Investigators still are trying to determine why.
Brown, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis.
Louisiana State Police Troop G has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths this year.
