KSLA News 12 earns national Edward R. Murrow Award

(KSLA) - On Monday, Oct. 14, KSLA News 12 earned a national Edward R. Murrow award from the Radio-Television Digital News Association.
The Murrow is one of the most respected awards in journalism. KSLA News 12 won for multimedia coverage of important local stories.
KSLA News Director Jayne Ruben said the award is humbling.
“I am incredibly honored to have the work of my team recognized with such a prestigious award. Finding and telling meaningful, relevant stories on issues that matter to people in our community is our mission every day and that’s what great journalism is about,” Ruben said.
In April, the organization awarded KSLA with four Regional Murrow Awards for Excellence in Sound, Multimedia Storytelling and Sound, Hard News and Sports Reporting.
