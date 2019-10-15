THE INVESTIGATORS: More than 1,800 weapon-related incidents reported in 2018 in La. schools

Out of the 1,833 incidents reported in Louisiana schools in 2018, 779 involved firearms not prohibited by federal law or knives greater than or equal to 2.5″ and 678 of them involved weapons that were thrown in an effort to injure others. Another 227 were with knives less than 2.5″, while 131 were committed with weapons prohibited by federal law and 18 were with weapons that were illegally carried and discharged at school.