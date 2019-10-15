First Alert: More wet weather for Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After rain associated with a slow moving front moved into the ArkLaTex yesterday afternoon we are tracking more moderate to heavy rain for our Tuesday. The biggest difference from yesterday is that the heavy rain for the most part will be concentrated along I-20 and points to the north. In particular, places along the Louisiana-Arkansas border could see over 2 inches of rain today alone. The rain will stick around through the afternoon and into the evening hours before clearing out during the afternoon hours leading to a relatively tranquil rest of the week.
For our Tuesday expect on and off rain all throughout the day especially in the central and northern portions of the ArkLaTex. Expect rain to continue through the evening hours tonight before clearing out during the overnight hours. Even with the rain expected high temperatures will still get close to 80 degrees.
The rest of the week will feature cooler temperatures behind the cold front, but also for the most part pleasant weather. High temperatures will slowly rebound as we move towards the weekend until we see highs return to the low 80s Saturday. Saturday will also feature chances for some showers as we start to watch for our next disturbance to move into the ArkLaTex.
In the meantime make sure you have those umbrellas ready to go for today!
Have a great Tuesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.