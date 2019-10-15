First Alert: More wet weather for Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After rain associated with a slow moving front moved into the ArkLaTex yesterday afternoon we are tracking more moderate to heavy rain for our Tuesday. The biggest difference from yesterday is that the heavy rain for the most part will be concentrated along I-20 and points to the north. In particular, places along the Louisiana-Arkansas border could see over 2 inches of rain today alone. The rain will stick around through the afternoon and into the evening hours before clearing out during the afternoon hours leading to a relatively tranquil rest of the week.