First Alert: Cold front moves in tonight. Expect more showers and storms

Happy Tuesday. On and off rain and thunderstorms will continue as we head into the evening hours so keep the rain gear nearby and take it slow on the roads today. Most of the rain this afternoon has remained below I-30 and I-20, but more showers and thunderstorms is set to impact north of I-30 as a cold front dives southeastward late afternoon and evening. The front will push through the ArkLaTex late evening and possibly overnight with the potential of some storms becoming strong and severe.