First Alert: Cold front moves in tonight. Expect more showers and storms

Happy Tuesday. On and off rain and thunderstorms will continue as we head into the evening hours so keep the rain gear nearby and take it slow on the roads today. Most of the rain this afternoon has remained below I-30 and I-20, but more showers and thunderstorms is set to impact north of I-30 as a cold front dives southeastward late afternoon and evening. The front will push through the ArkLaTex late evening and possibly overnight with the potential of some storms becoming strong and severe.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire ArkLaTex under and MARGINAL risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Main threats will be strong and damaging wind gusts, hail, and flash flooding with a very low risk for isolated tornadoes.
By Wednesday morning as you're heading to work and school, most of the rain will have cleared out, leaving behind a mostly cloudy start to the day. Behind Tuesday's front, cool and dry air will replace the mugginess of today. High temperatures will only get into the low 70s.
Have a great evening!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
