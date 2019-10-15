Cherokee County museum works to expand military Hall of Honor with display of dog tags

“There were 56 from World War I who died, 139 from World War II, eight from Korea and 23 from Vietnam,” Marcontell said. “You don’t have to be a family member. If people want to sponsor, we had a guy come in yesterday that he knew this one man that died in Vietnam that was 10 years older than him when he was a kid. He remembered what a renegade he was when he was a kid, and he said ‘I want to sponsor his dog tag.’ He was the first one that said it.”