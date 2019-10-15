Cherokee County museum works to expand military Hall of Honor with display of dog tags

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas museum is working on a new display to honor men from Cherokee County who died in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Betty Marcontell, the curator of the Heritage Center of Cherokee County, said the museum will display dog tags that represent the Cherokee County men who died in those wars.
“There were 56 from World War I who died, 139 from World War II, eight from Korea and 23 from Vietnam,” Marcontell said. “You don’t have to be a family member. If people want to sponsor, we had a guy come in yesterday that he knew this one man that died in Vietnam that was 10 years older than him when he was a kid. He remembered what a renegade he was when he was a kid, and he said ‘I want to sponsor his dog tag.’ He was the first one that said it.”
Marcontell said adding the dog tags to the Hall of Honor has been a goal of hers for the past five years. The dog tags will hang from the ceiling around the existing Hall of Honor military display.
“I want it to have a real sobering effect to say you know men gave their lives for our freedom and we need to keep passing that knowledge forward that people don’t change history. Don’t pretend it didn’t exist. We need to keep it in our thoughts and pass it on to the next generation,” Marcontell said. “That’s the most important thing.”
