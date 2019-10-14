Wet early week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking potentially heavy rain for the ArkLaTex as we go through the next couple days. This for the most part is good news for the ArkLaTex as many parts of the region are still experiencing severe drought conditions. Some parts of the ArkLaTex will already start seeing the wet weather this afternoon, but most of the region will see rain move in during the overnight hours.
So as we go through your Monday most of the region will stay dry and comfortable north of I-20. South of I-20 rain will moving in throughout the day. Expect high temperatures for the most part to be in the mid to upper 70s around the ArkLaTex with cooler temperatures in the places that do see rain.
Now as we go into Tuesday everyone around the ArkLaTex will be seeing rain as a frontal boundary will slowly work its way through the region. While temperatures will still be relatively comfortable, most can expect a nice soaking rain throughout the day. Right now widespread one to two inch totals should be expected across the ArkLaTex.
For the rest of the work week expect cooler temperatures behind the front but expect skies to be sunny for the most part. High temperatures will be anywhere from the low to upper 70s the rest of the week.
Have a great week and get those umbrellas ready!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.