Wet early week for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking potentially heavy rain for the ArkLaTex as we go through the next couple days. This for the most part is good news for the ArkLaTex as many parts of the region are still experiencing severe drought conditions. Some parts of the ArkLaTex will already start seeing the wet weather this afternoon, but most of the region will see rain move in during the overnight hours.