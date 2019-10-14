WEBXTRA: Upshur County man describes boom that shook his house Sunday afternoon

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to a resident whose home shook from a loud boom in Gladewater.
“Loud explosion. Very loud. I’ve heard a few gunshots and some booms out here before, but nothing like that. And it shook the whole house,” said Jimmy Peterson, who lives in the area.
People as far away as Longview reported hearing the blast Sunday afternoon. Officials say there was an incident at a hydrogen sulfide site in west Gladewater.
There’s still no word on the exact cause of the boom.
