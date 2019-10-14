WEBXTRA: Upshur County man describes boom that shook his house Sunday afternoon

Officials say there was an incident at a hydrogen sulfide site in west Gladewater

WEBXTRA: Upshur County man describes boom that shook his house Sunday afternoon
KLTV's Jamey Boyum spoke to Upshur County resident Jimmy Peterson about hearing and feeling the loud boom that happened in Gladewater on Sunday afternoon. Peterson said the boom shook his house. (Source: Jamey Boyum/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jamey Boyum | October 14, 2019 at 1:15 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 3:40 PM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to a resident whose home shook from a loud boom in Gladewater.

“Loud explosion. Very loud. I’ve heard a few gunshots and some booms out here before, but nothing like that. And it shook the whole house,” said Jimmy Peterson, who lives in the area.

People as far away as Longview reported hearing the blast Sunday afternoon. Officials say there was an incident at a hydrogen sulfide site in west Gladewater.

There’s still no word on the exact cause of the boom.

RELATED:

Loud boom heard in Gladewater, officials searching for cause

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.