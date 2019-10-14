Two in custody after victim shot in the arm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigate a mid-morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block DeSoto Street.
One person was shot in the arm and went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they took two people into custody on Claiborne Street.
Authorities say they were seen leaving the scene.
KSLA is staying in touch with police to learn more on the condition of the victim and what charges the people detained may face.
