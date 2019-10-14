Shreveport must refund water customers; overcharged for years

This ruling brings the citizens of Shreveport one step closer to getting refunds for overcharges on their water and sewer bills. Class legal representatives, Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes of the Harper Law Firm will be contacting counsel for the City and the Perkins Administration in an effort to resolve any outstanding issues and to encourage the City Council members, on behalf of their constituents, to assist in the process. “With today’s ruling and the assistance of the Perkins Administrations, we hope to swiftly move forward toward resolving a longstanding city-wide problem that affects every family in Shreveport,” Harper said. Wilkes said, “we have been working towards this day for over two years. Today was an important victory for the people of Shreveport.”