Shreveport must refund water customers; overcharged for years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish District Judge Michael Pitman made an important ruling on behalf of the citizens of Shreveport. Judge Pitman ruled that the residential water and sewer customers in Shreveport have been overcharged for years.
On Monday, Oct. 14, the Court granted the Plaintiffs’ Motion for Summary Judgment and denied the City’s Motion for Summary Judgment.
Judge Pitman had previously certified this lawsuit as a class action suit to include all 60,000 residential water & sewer customers.
This ruling brings the citizens of Shreveport one step closer to getting refunds for overcharges on their water and sewer bills. Class legal representatives, Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes of the Harper Law Firm will be contacting counsel for the City and the Perkins Administration in an effort to resolve any outstanding issues and to encourage the City Council members, on behalf of their constituents, to assist in the process. “With today’s ruling and the assistance of the Perkins Administrations, we hope to swiftly move forward toward resolving a longstanding city-wide problem that affects every family in Shreveport,” Harper said. Wilkes said, “we have been working towards this day for over two years. Today was an important victory for the people of Shreveport.”
Harper and Wilkes told the Court after the ruling that they will be filing an injunction against the City to prevent it from sending out water bills that violate the Ordinance and the Court’s order.
