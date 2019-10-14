Shreve Memorial Library hosting domestic violence awareness programs this month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On average 20 people each minute are physically abused by their intimate partner in the United States, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shreve Memorial Library is doing their part by hosting programs for the community.
“People are being abused and probably don’t really even know it because it’s not just a black eye,” said Ivy Woodard-Latin, public relations director. “It’s the verbal...and even if somebody is taking your money, that’s abuse and the public really needs to know that.”
Shreve Memorial Library will host two programs this month.
The first takes place Tuesday, October 15th at the David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Shreveport.
The program is called “Let’s Talk about Domestic Violence” and features Nicole Goree, who will provide information on what victims and those affected by domestic violence can do.
There is also a question and answer period that follows. The program will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the meeting room of that branch.
The second program will take place on Friday, October 25th at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport.
That program is called “Unmasking Domestic Violence-Awareness Program” and will include a panel discussion on domestic violence, offering help, guidance, support and assistance.
The program will feature guest speakers including:
- Dr. Raymond Hicks, Educational & Management Consultant
- Deputy Vicki Johnson, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Norma Whitaker, President and CEO of You Are Not Alone
- Sandra Carr, Domestic violence survivor
- Jidedra Williams & Chanel Willis, Project Celebration Inc.
- Elizabeth Gibson, Attorney
Robinan Smith is a women’s and children’s advocate for Project Celebration Inc. and said they see an increase in calls from survivors in October.
Smith said domestic violence isn’t just physical but also emotional, verbal, and also financial.
She said signs to look out for are changes in behavior and isolation. She also wants both men and women to know that if they need help they can call Project Celebration at any time.
“If you need to get out at two in the morning or two in the afternoon we can get you the help,” she said. “You don’t need a car. You don’t need money. I’d say 90 percent of our women and children that come into the shelter have nothing but the clothes on their back.”
You can call Project Celebration’s 24-hour hotline at 318-226-5015. To learn more information about their organization, click HERE.
