Pope tweets at saints, but not those Saints - social media goes wild

THE VATICAN (WVUE) - Who dat thought the Pope was a Saints fan?
Pope Francis tweeted at the New Orleans Saints (on accident) on Sunday. He used a hashtag that generated the fleur de lis logo.
The pope was welcoming in five new saints that were canonized. But, the Who Dat Nation blew up social media after the tweet to the Pope’s 18 million followers.
The NFL has a social media agreement with Twitter, so all 32 teams have a logo when a specific hashtag is used. As of Monday morning, Pope Francis has not given a “follow-back.”
The Saints beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-7.
