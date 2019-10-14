1 person killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Joaquin on Sunday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 7 at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Their preliminary crash investigations that a Chevrolet van as traveling west when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the eastbound lanes where it struck a GMC pickup towing a travel trailer.
The driver of the Chevrolet van was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS. They haven’t released the driver’s identity at this time and are waiting till next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the GMC pickup, identified as 69-year-old Michael Webb and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
