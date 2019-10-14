Loud boom near Gladewater linked to natural gas, not hydrogen sulfide

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An explosion west of Gladewater is being linked to natural gas, according to Gladewater Fire Chief Corey Crowell.
The caused the evacuation of several homes Sunday evening in southern Upshur County.
It happened at a gas well site off Rodeo Street not far from the railroad tracks.
On arrival, first responders thought it may have been a release of highly toxic hydrogen sulfide — or H2S.
The gas was shut off and residents were allowed back to their homes. The sound of the explosion was heard as far away as Longview.
Firefighters on scene say there was no fire when they arrived. There were no injuries reported.
