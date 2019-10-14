Hard Rock construction site monitored as crane moved in to stabilize building

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Downtown commuters are being asked to stay away from the Hard Rock construction hotel collapse site.
Two people died Saturday when the building partially fell and one is still unaccounted for somewhere in the debris. Crews were only able to remove one of the victim’s bodies.
New Orleans Fire Department superintendent says this is a rescue operation, but crews have to figure out the safest way of getting inside the building.
New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said the call came in at 9:12 a.m. on Saturday for the collapse of the highest levels. Close to 30 people were injured and taken to the hospital, some on their own.
New Orleans EMS officials say most of those people have been released. McConnell says search and rescue crews have been unable to access several floors. He adds they are working to make sure the area is safe.
"Our goal here is to continue to make the scene safe so we can continue to getting into the building deeper and deeper for rescue purposes,” McConnell said.
This area is filled with first responders. They will be limiting access to the area.
