First Alert: Heavy rain moves in Tuesday

Tuesday, our first weather maker will be a warm from out of the Gulf of Mexico bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms throughout the ArkLaTex. Rain is expected to be heavy at times so keep that in mind for the morning and evening commutes. Areas in northwest Louisiana near I-20 could see anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain by the time the rain moves out early Wednesday morning. Our other weather maker will be a cold front moving through the area Tuesday evening bringing more rain and thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Tuesday evening where some storms could become strong to severe. We'll keep you up to date with any threats as time evolves.