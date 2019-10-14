First Alert: Heavy rain moves in Tuesday

Happy Monday ArkLaTex. Wet weather continues for areas mainly along and south of I-20. We should see a brief relief in rain this evening around dinner time with another kick back up in shower activity tonight and overnight heading into Tuesday. The rest of the day will be accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Any areas that stay dry throughout the day today will have another shot of seeing rain on Tuesday.
Tuesday, our first weather maker will be a warm from out of the Gulf of Mexico bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms throughout the ArkLaTex. Rain is expected to be heavy at times so keep that in mind for the morning and evening commutes. Areas in northwest Louisiana near I-20 could see anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain by the time the rain moves out early Wednesday morning. Our other weather maker will be a cold front moving through the area Tuesday evening bringing more rain and thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Tuesday evening where some storms could become strong to severe. We'll keep you up to date with any threats as time evolves.
By Wednesday, the front will leave temperatures nice and pleasant in the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon. It’ll be a nice and dry day under partly cloudy skies with a northerly breeze from 5-10 mph. Fall will be back on schedule.
Have a great week and get those umbrellas ready!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
