Emerge School for Autism accepting applications for 2020-2021 kindergarten class

The Emerge School for Autism welcomed its first class of students in August of 2018 is the first tuition-free school for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the state of Louisiana. Their curriculum is tailored to each child’s individual needs and provides special education instruction using Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Speech-Language, and Occupational Therapy to children to prepare them for future education settings with a functional communication system, improved independence, self-help skills, and essential learner readiness skills.