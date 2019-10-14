DeSoto Parish man goes missing

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish man has gone missing.
Now authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding Larry Dean Simpson.
The Mansfield man was at his residence in an apartment complex for senior citizens at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
And the 61-year-old last made contact with his family about 3 p.m. Oct. 8.
“He had been suffering from depression at the time of his disappearance,” says a statement the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.
Simpson stands 6′ tall and weighs about 215 pounds.
He is known to drive a white 2011 Ford F-150 pickup with a toolbox in the bed that does not close properly.
The truck bears Louisiana license plate C829014.
Authorities urge anyone with any information that might lead to Simpson’s safe return to his family to call sheriff’s Detective Travis Chelette at (318) 872-3956.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.