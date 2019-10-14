Collision kills man, woman, girl; another man, girl hurt

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Two adults and a girl were killed and a man and another girl were hurt when two vehicles collided.
It happened at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in Sevier County, Ark.
The two adults who died are Horatio, Ark., residents Jessica Baig, 32, and Mirza Baig, 35, according to Arkansas State Police.
The injured man is 25-year-old Justin Williams, of Taylor, Texas, a preliminary crash summary states.
Authorities have not released the names and ages of the two minors.
The Baigs and both girls were in a 2013 Buick Enclave headed south on Arkansas Highway 41 at DeQueen, Ark., when the collision occurred.
Williams was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram north on the same highway when his truck crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the SUV, authorities report.
The impact caused the Buick Enclave to overturn several times before coming to rest upright, the crash summary states.
The surviving girl was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment, the report shows.
Williams was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas.
