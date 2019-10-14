Co-workers help labor nurses during difficult delivery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Things rarely go as planned, especially when it comes to giving birth.
Two nurses at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier’s Birth Place realized how quickly plans change when they became the patient moments before they were set to deliver.
Bre Lowe and Katie Row work alongside each other as labor nurses. Each delivered her baby earlier than expected over the summer.
“We were induced early at 38 weeks,” said Lowe, who has been a nurse at The Birth Place for the past three years.
Lowe, who was considered a high-risk pregnancy due to her Type 1 diabetes, ended up having a C-section after laboring for several hours. Baby Charlotte was born and doing great, but mom showed signs of concern.
“I was feeling very, very tired. It was sort of a blur. I wasn’t hurting. I did know that the nurse was coming in very often and checking my bleeding and telling me she’s calling the doctor,” Lowe recalled.
“It scared me really bad when they kept saying surgery and I kept thinking ‘Why do I have to go back for surgery?’
"I remember going back to the operating room and looking at my doctor and saying ‘Am I going to die’? She got down in my face and she was like you’re not going to die.”
Lowe wound up having a postpartum hemorrhage. Attentive nurses, her co-workers, noticed the problem and surgery saved her life.
Row was having a baby for the first time in nine years when she went into labor about a month after her co-worker gave birth. She too was considered to be a high risk.
Her son, Beckham, was born four weeks early. When the family got back to a delivery room after the birth, that’s when Row realized something was not right with her little boy.
“He ended up being with me for about five minutes, and then he was not really breathing the way that we wanted him to breathe.”
Row’s fellow nurses took baby Beckham to the neonatal intensive-care unit, where they monitored his breathing for 10 days.
“The NICU nurses asked if it was different being on this side of it. And I said absolutely. I’m a little more empathic.”
Both nurses credit their co-workers for their baby’s successful health today.
The NICU and The Birth Place use funding for new items that both nurses took advantage of from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Cameras in the NICU allowed Row to watch her son when she was not there. And both babies were placed in beds funded by your donation dollars.
Sponsored by CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, Your Children’s Miracle Network Hospital
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.