Car, truck collide immediately after police chase

At least 1 person, possibly 3, hurt in collision

By KSLA Digital Team | October 13, 2019 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 11:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least one person was hurt in a collision in south Shreveport.

It happened at 8:24 p.m. Sunday on Mansfield Road between Ardis Taylor Drive and Williamson Way, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The wreck was preceded by a police chase that began and ended at 8:23 p.m., Officer Christina Curtis said.

A K-9 officer saw a Ford Fusion speeding something like 80 mph in a 45-mph zone.

The officer started the pursuit then immediately cut it off because of the unsafe speeds.

The Fusion then struck a 2004 Chevrolet truck head-on.

The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, Curtis said.

Two juveniles, both girls, were in the Fusion. Information about their injuries was not immediately available.

