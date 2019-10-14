Car, truck collide immediately after police chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least one person was hurt in a collision in south Shreveport.
It happened at 8:24 p.m. Sunday on Mansfield Road between Ardis Taylor Drive and Williamson Way, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The wreck was preceded by a police chase that began and ended at 8:23 p.m., Officer Christina Curtis said.
A K-9 officer saw a Ford Fusion speeding something like 80 mph in a 45-mph zone.
The officer started the pursuit then immediately cut it off because of the unsafe speeds.
The Fusion then struck a 2004 Chevrolet truck head-on.
The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, Curtis said.
Two juveniles, both girls, were in the Fusion. Information about their injuries was not immediately available.
