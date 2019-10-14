Big rig overturns, blocking I-49 exit ramp

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An accident blocked northbound motorists from getting off Interstate 49 at Southern Loop at Shreveport.
A tractor-trailer rig overturned on the northbound exit ramp about 5:50 p.m. Sunday.
The 18-wheeler overturned into a ditch because it was traveling too fast as it tried to exit I-49, authorities on the scene said.
The Louisiana highway department says it will issue a notification when the ramp is reopened.
Meantime, northbound motorists can exit at East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop (Louisiana Highway 526) then double back to Southern Loop via Linwood Avenue to the west or Wallace Lake Road to the east.
