Woman shot at north Shreveport complex; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was wounded in a shooting on Saturday night.
Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Peach Street to an apartment complex formerly known as the Peach Street Apartments.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman shot in a leg over a possible robbery, according to police on scene. At least 30 shots were fired.
The woman was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Police are searching for three unknown assailants.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.