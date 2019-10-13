Woman shot at north Shreveport complex; suspects sought

Woman shot at north Shreveport complex; suspects sought
Police are working to learn more about a shooting that happened in north Shreveport that injured one woman. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By KSLA Digital Team | October 12, 2019 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 9:57 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was wounded in a shooting on Saturday night.

Officers were called just after 8:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of Peach Street to an apartment complex formerly known as the Peach Street Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman shot in a leg over a possible robbery, according to police on scene. At least 30 shots were fired.

The woman was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for three unknown assailants.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.