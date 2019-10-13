WEBXTRA: Daughters of the American Revolution hold marking ceremony for gravesite of William Sparks

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nacogdoches chapter, held a ceremony rare in nature. The group, marked the gravesite of William Sparks, the only known burial of a Revolutionary War soldier in Nacogdoches County.
A fifth generation grandson, Jeff Davis spoke, sharing that there are only approximately 32 gravesites of Revolutionary War soldiers in all of Texas.
The William Sparks familiy was responsible in donating the land for the Old North Church Cemetery that dates back to 1838. The ceremony was well attended by both descendants of William Sparks and historians interested in Nacogdoches history.
