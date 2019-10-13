Man drowns while fishing at Toledo Bend spillway

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An East Texas resident is the man who drowned in Toledo Bend Reservoir, authorities say.
And he had heavy duty fishing line wrapped around him when he was discovered, Sabine Parish Coroner Ron Rivers said.
He has identified the drowned man as 21-year-old Kenneth D Adams, of Newton, a city about 30 miles south of the reservoir.
Rivers said the Sabine Sheriff’s Office contacted him about the drowning about 12:45 a.m Sunday.
He learned that Adams, his girlfriend and a relative had come to the spillway to fish. They had arrived shortly after 7 p.m.
At one point, Adams walked to another location to fish.
Within a few minutes, his girlfriend and the relative heard a huge splash in the water but never heard a cry for help, they told authorities.
They discovered that Adams had fallen from a five-foot ledge and into an area of the reservoir where the water was about six feet deep and had a strong current, Rivers said.
Adams’ girlfriend jumped into the water in an attempt to save him.
His body ultimately was found about four feet from the shore in water that was about six feet deep.
“There was heavy-duty fishing line discovered wrapped around Mr. Adams’ waist area that may have limited his mobility to move,” Rivers said.
An autopsy has been scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport to determine the exact cause of Adams’ death.
The drowning is being investigated by the Sabine coroner’s and sheriff’s offices and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.
