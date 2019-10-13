Gov. Edwards to face Eddie Rispone in November runoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-Louisiana, will face Republican challenger and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone in a runoff race to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
Edwards received 46 percent of the vote in Saturday’s primary election, falling short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a Nov. 16 runoff. Rispone came in second place with 28 percent, ahead of U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a fellow Republican, who received 24 percent.
Rispone, who is one of the richest men in the state, steadily rose in the polls throughout the race — the likely result of a blanketing of the airwaves with frequent TV ads. According to election filings, Rispone’s campaign spent more than $10 million on the race, most of which was reportedly his own money.
Edwards, the only Democrat serving as governor in a deep south state, was first elected to lead the state in 2015. Before that, he served in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
The runoff election will be held Saturday, Nov. 16. Early voting will take place from Nov. 2-9
