First Alert: Showers for some today, but more is on the way

Happy Sunday! A wet start for some this morning as light rain moves east-northeastward through the ArkLaTex so keep the umbrella with you for the morning commute. Light to moderate rain will linger over much of the region mainly below I-30 throughout the morning and afternoon. Most of the wet activity should clear out by late afternoon/early evening. Despite the rain and cloud cover, highs temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows are in the upper 50s.