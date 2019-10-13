First Alert: Showers for some today, but more is on the way

Happy Sunday! A wet start for some this morning as light rain moves east-northeastward through the ArkLaTex so keep the umbrella with you for the morning commute. Light to moderate rain will linger over much of the region mainly below I-30 throughout the morning and afternoon. Most of the wet activity should clear out by late afternoon/early evening. Despite the rain and cloud cover, highs temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows are in the upper 50s.
Columbus Day forecast there's a slight chance of rain in the afternoon with more rain expected in the late evening hours. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday, more widespread rain and thunderstorms will impact the ArkLaTex throughout the day. If you have any outdoor plans, may want to bring them inside. At this time, we're not expecting any severe storms to impact our area. Late Tuesday, a cold front will push through the ArkLaTex and exit by Wednesday. This front won't bring as dramatic of a snap in temperatures, but we'll see more cool dry air ushered in and temperatures brought back into the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday conditions will dry out and temperatures will benefit from the cold front with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll see mostly sunny skies once again.
Have a wonderful Sunday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.