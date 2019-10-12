Remains might be woman who went missing in 2018

(KSLA) — Investigators think they might have found a North Louisiana woman who disappeared a year ago this month.
The skeletal remains were discovered Friday off Piney Woods Road in Edwards Mill Creek south of Lucky, Bienville Parish’s sheriff told the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
DNA testing will be conducted to confirm whether it is Ashley Martin, authorities say.
“Our prayers are with the family!” says a Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The last known address of Martin, who also was known as Ashley Martin Davis, was in Lincoln Parish.
She reportedly last was seen last fall in her 2004 white GMC Yukon in the East Hodge area of Jackson Parish.
Authorities now believe she was killed more than 600 miles west of there late the night of Oct. 26 or early the morning of Oct. 27.
“We have evidence that makes us believe the suspect, Jonathan Boston, transported her body back to Louisiana in her vehicle, which was located in Bienville Parish,” says an earlier Facebook post by the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Eleven days later, authorities reported that the suspect, East Hodge resident Jonathan “Jay” Boston, allegedly had confessed to family members that he had killed Davis in Odessa, Texas. He provided no details about what he did with her body other than say he “drug her into the woods.”
Investigators would subsequently interview those relatives numerous times.
“We have located Ashley’s vehicle in Bienville Parish and at this time are continuing to try and locate her body,” Jackson Parish authorities said at that time.
When going to Boston’s residence to arrest him, sheriff’s deputies discovered he had killed himself early that morning.
That’s also when deputies arrested Boston’s brother Laterrian Lewis on a charge of obstruction of justice. Investigators think he had knowledge of the homicide, helped Boston hide Davis’ body and lied to them when they confronted him.
“We feel Lewis and another, possibly local, person helped Boston dispose of Ashley’s body.”
Authorities spent days searching woods in and around where Davis’ vehicle was found.
On Nov. 15, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office coordinated a search that involved about 60 people, cadaver dogs and divers.
Authorities also pleaded for deer hunters and other people to be mindful of their surroundings, particularly in the area of Louisiana Highway 9 at Louisiana Highway 4 in the Bienville Parish village of Lucky.
That’s about six miles south of where her body was found and 16-17 miles west of East Hodge.
And they worked with Google to try to trace locations using apps on Boston’s cellphone.
The new year would bring news that a reward was being offered for any information that leads to the whereabouts of Davis’ remains.
Louisiana State Police and Texas Rangers have been helping Jackson and Bienville sheriff’s detectives investigate Davis’ death.
