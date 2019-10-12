President Trump speaks at GOP rally in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - On the eve of Election Day, President Donald Trump stopped in Lake Charles to encourage people to vote for Republican on Election Day.
Incumbent governor, John Bel Edwards, was also campaigning in Lake Charles Friday afternoon.
Watch the full rally video below:
Pres. Trump spoke at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Gov. Edwards’ two leading opponents, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone, attended the rally and both had an opportunity to address those in attendance.
ELECTION DAY 2019: What you need to know before heading to the polls
Pres. Trump’s visit comes less than a week after Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to New Orleans, where he made a case for Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone.
WAFB’s Matt Houston will have a full report on Trump’s visit on 9News at 10.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.