Gov. Edwards holds news conference ahead of President Trump’s visit to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference in Lakes Charles on Oct. 11 to discuss Louisiana’s economy, one day before election day and hours before President Donald Trump was expected to stump for Edwards’ Republican challengers in the same city.
According to the governor’s office, Louisiana has attracted $41.5 billion in new capital investment since Edwards took office.
Job growth and the state’s economy have been important topics among voters in this election cycle.
Edwards spoke to reporters at SOWELA Technical Community College.
“Louisiana’s economy is moving in the right direction,” he said.
When asked if he can accomplish his goals with a Republican-controlled legislature if he is re-elected, Edwards said everything he has achieved in office has happened with bipartisan effort.
Edwards declined to answer whether or not he supported the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Instead, he said Congress will be failing to govern the country because the Senate and House are deadlocked.
“I don’t think Louisiana should be taking inspiration of Washington partisanship. I think Washington should be taking inspiration from Louisiana’s ability to work together,” Edwards said.
When asked if he thought the president’s visit would make an impact Edwards responded, "There’s nothing that the president can say tonight that will change the reality of what’s here on the ground.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.